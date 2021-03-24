-

A total of 132 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 24) as the confirmed cases count reached 90,897.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 87,630 earlier today with 324 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,715 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 552 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.