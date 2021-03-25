251 more recover from coronavirus
March 25, 2021 03:26 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 251 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 87,881.
A total of 2,583 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 91,018 while the death toll stands at 554.