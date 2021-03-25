Sri Lanka reports 163 new COVID infections

March 25, 2021   07:03 pm

Ministry of Health on Tuesday (March 25) confirmed another 163 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 91,181.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,746 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres while total recoveries have reached 87,881. 

The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country stands at 554.

