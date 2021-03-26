Thundershowers expected in several provinces today

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo in the evening or night.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankesanturai, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.