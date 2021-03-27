High possibility of evening thundershowers over next few days

-

The possibility for evening thundershowers over most parts of the island is high over the next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies can be expected over Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Matara districts. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the above areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western, Central and Southern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public is to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur also at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo in the evening or night.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Galle via Kankesanturai, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.