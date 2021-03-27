-

Ministry of Health on Tuesday (March 27) confirmed another 163 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 91,724.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,778 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 88,388 while the death toll stands at 558.