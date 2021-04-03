COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka cross 90,000

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Ministry of Health says 320 more patients who were infected with coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 90,021.

According to the daily situation report of the Epidemiology Unit, the majority of recent recoveries were recorded by the Kopay Treatment Centre (124).

A total of 2,532 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far has reached 93,128 while the death toll stands at 575.