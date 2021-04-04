187 more recover from coronavirus
The Ministry of Health says that another 187 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 90,208.
A total of 2,506 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 93,400 while the death toll stands at 581.