A total of 100 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (April 05) as the confirmed cases count reached 93,536.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count recorded in the country is currently at 90,563.

According to statistics, 2,292 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 581 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.