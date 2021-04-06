Showers expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05th to 14th of April this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka which the sun is overhead today (06th), are Dodangoda, Iddagoda, Agalawatta, Athweltota, Ranwala, GodaweliPokuna Hela and Kumana Wewa at about 12:13 noon.



Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-westerly to south-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times.