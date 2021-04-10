Coronavirus: Daily cases count on Friday hits 228

Ministry of Health on Tuesday (April 09) confirmed 116 more new cases of the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the daily cases count reached 228.

Among the newly-identified coronavirus patients are 45 individuals who arrived in Sri Lanka from overseas and 03 from the prison cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

The new development has brought the total number of COVID-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 94,564.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 2,699 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Total recoveries from the virus infection have reached 90,708 while the death toll stands at 593.