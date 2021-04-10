Fairly heavy rainfall expected in six provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and North-Central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th), are Nuraicholai, Karuwalagaswewa, Palugaswewa, Uswewa, Sinhapura, Kele Karambewa and Kumadiya at about 12:11 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambantota. Winds will be south-easterly to easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.