Another 144 more recover from coronavirus
April 12, 2021 03:30 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 144 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 91,755.
A total of 2,758 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 95,131 while the death toll stands at 598.