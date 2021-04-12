Another 144 more recover from coronavirus

The Ministry of Health says that another 144 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 91,755.

A total of 2,758 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 95,131 while the death toll stands at 598.