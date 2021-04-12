Another 144 more recover from coronavirus

Another 144 more recover from coronavirus

April 12, 2021   03:30 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 144 patients have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 91,755.

A total of 2,758 infected patients are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

The tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the country so far has climbed to 95,131 while the death toll stands at 598.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories