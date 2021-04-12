Advisory for severe lightening in several provinces

April 12, 2021   05:03 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightening in several provinces and districts today.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Northwestern and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these areas, the department said issuing a ‘Red Warning’.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

