225 total coronavirus cases reported today

Sri Lanka on Sunday (April 12) confirmed another 43 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 225.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 95,394.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 3,021 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centers while total recoveries have reached 91,775.

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 598.