225 total coronavirus cases reported today

225 total coronavirus cases reported today

April 12, 2021   09:34 pm

Sri Lanka on Sunday (April 12) confirmed another 43 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus in the country as total infections detected within the day reached 225.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 confirmed in the country thus far to 95,394.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 3,021 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centers while total recoveries have reached 91,775. 

The death toll due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country stands at 598.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories