Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island in the evening or night today (April 13), says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Few Showers can be expected in the coastal areas of Western province during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today, are Tikali, Mallavi, Vannivilankulam, Idaikkadu and Andankulam at about 12:10 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-easterly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota. Winds will be variable in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.