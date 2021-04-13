Four youths arrested over video clip of unsafe driving on expressway

Four youths who had climbed halfway out through the windows of a car travelling on the Southern Expressway have been taken into custody.

The arrest has been made by the Expressway Traffic Police Division this morning (April 13), according to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The arrestees, aged between 18 to 20 years, were identified as residents of Akurana area.

They are expected to be produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court later today.

The police spokesperson said the youths in question were taken into custody over unlawful assembly and for violating provisions of the Motor Traffic Act.

Investigations into the incident were launched after a video clip of unsafe driving on the Southern Expressway went viral on social media.

The incident had been video-recorded by another motorist travelling on the expressway on the section between Kadawatha and Matara.

It was revealed that the car in question belongs to a resident of Kandy.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, who was taken into custody on Monday, was produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court and remanded until the 22nd of April.