Auspicious times of Sinhala and Tamil New Year 2021

The dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year will be celebrated in Sri Lanka tomorrow (April 14).

The New Year which is known as ‘Aluth Avurudha’ in Sinhala, and ‘Puththandu’ in Tamil is celebrated by both communities through various rituals and customs.

As per the traditional astrological belief, the sun completes its movement across the twelve segments of the Zodiac in the course of a year taking one month to travel each constellation.

The transition of the Sun from the House of Pisces to the House of Aries marks the beginning of New Year (Aluth Avurudu).

A number of customs and traditional beliefs are associated with Avurudu celebrations in the Sri Lanka. The Sinhalese are influenced by astrological faiths and perform several religious practices during this time.



Auspicious Times for New Year:

Dawn of the New Year

New Year will dawn at 2.33 am on the April 14 (Wednesday)

Punya Kaalaya (Inauspicious Time)

Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time begins at 8.09 pm on the April 13 (Tuesday) and ends at 8.57 am on the 14th of April (Wednesday)

Preparation of Meals

Preparing meals for the New Year should begin at 6.17 am on the April 14 (Wednesday). Light the hearth, clad in light green clothes and facing the East. Prepare milk rice as well as sweetmeat containing green grams.

Commencing Work, Transactions and Partaking Meals

April 14 (Wednesday) at 7.41 am clad in light green clothes and facing the direction of East

Anointing Oil

April 17 (Saturday) at 7.16 am clad in blue and facing the direction of South

Leaving for Work

April 19 (Monday) at 6.39 am clad in white coloured clothes and facing the South when leaving the house