Coronavirus: Sri Lanka reports 303 new recoveries

The Ministry of Health says 303 more patients who were infected with coronavirus have been discharged from medical care.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country thus far to 92,611.

According to the daily situation report of the Epidemiology Unit, the majority of recent recoveries were recorded by the Kopay Treatment Centre (150).

A total of 2,730 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far has reached 95,949 while the death toll stands at 608.