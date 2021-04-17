Fairly heavy rainfall expected in Western & three other provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern, North-western and Northcentral provinces in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be moderate at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.