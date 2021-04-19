Easter attacks were an attempt to strengthen political power - Archbishop of Colombo

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks were politically driven.

He claims that the Eater attacks were not carried out over religious extremism but a group that attempted to strengthen their political power by using religious extremism as a pawn.

Urging not to use religion, language, or race to harm another, the Archbishop of Colombo advised one to be free of the perspective of killing others to showcase their power and strength.

The Cardinal mentioned this speaking at an event to bless a memorial erected in memory of those who were killed in the Easter attack.

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith this afternoon ( April 18) blessed two monuments erected in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.

The Cardinal visited the Borella Public Cemetery and blessed a monument erected to commemorate nine victims of the attack. He then blessed another monument erected at the Madampitiya Cemetery to commemorate the victims of the Easter attack.