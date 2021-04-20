Fairly heavy showers expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

A few showers may occur in Western province and in Galle, Matara and Puttalam districts during the morning too.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.