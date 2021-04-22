Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm possible in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces during the afternoon or night (after 2.00 pm), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Southern provinces.

A few showers may occur in Western and province and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

The Meteorology Department requested the members of the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.