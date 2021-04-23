Downpours of about 100mm expected in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers will come about in several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-central and Southern provinces during the afternoon (after 2.00 p.m.) or at night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa Central, Southern and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning too.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will take place in places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.