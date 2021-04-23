Sri Lankan fishermen arrested in Myanmar to be brought back today

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken steps to repatriate the 12 Sri Lankan fishermen who were arrested in Myanmar.

In February 2021, a total of 12 Sri Lankan fishermen were taken into the custody by the Myanmar Navy and were jailed subsequently.

In a statement issued on Thursday (April 22), the Foreign Ministry stated that the fishermen were released after several rounds of discussions with the Government of Myanmar.

Accordingly, the fishermen will be flown from Yangon in Myanmar to Singapore today (April 23) on Singapore Airlines flight SQ761. They are expected to reach Colombo on Singapore Airlines flight SQ468.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the following individuals were released from custody in Myanmar: Ambagahage Chamika Iroshan Fernando, Liyanarachchige Nirmitha Srilal, Hewa Suduhakuruge Chaminda, Hewa Suduhakuruge Jayantha, Dondra Kodippili Sahan Sathsara Hemachandra, Dasanayake Mudiyanselage Ruwan Madushanka, Ambagahage Channa Muthusan Fernando, Suranjith Nanayakkara

9) Warnakulasuriya Niroshan Fernando, Thelge Kasun Madushanka Peiris, Jayasuriya Kuranage Sebastian Lal Perera and Warnakulasuriya Anuranga Shanaka Fernando.

Arrangements have been made to quarantine the fishermen under current health procedures, the statement noted.