The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirms that 151 patients who were being treated for CCOVID-19 have been discharged after completing recovery within the past 24 hours.

The new development brings the tally of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 recoveries to 94,036.

Meanwhile the total number coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 98,722.

Presently a total of 4,052 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus has reached 634 in Sri Lanka.