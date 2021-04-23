Sri Lankas recoveries from COVID-19 cross 94,000

April 23, 2021   04:22 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health confirms that 151 patients who were being treated for CCOVID-19 have been discharged after completing recovery within the past 24 hours. 

The new development brings the tally of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 recoveries to 94,036.

Meanwhile the total number coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 98,722.

Presently a total of 4,052 patients infected with the virus are under medical care. 

The death toll due to the virus has reached 634 in Sri Lanka.

