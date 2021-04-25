Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-central and North-western provinces during the afternoon or night.

Showers will occur in Western and Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Fairly heavy rainfalls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to 45-50 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambanthota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Potuvil via Hambanthota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea area will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.