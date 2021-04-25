President says vaccination is final solution, urges public to follow health guidelines

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that only vaccination is the final solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the government has a strong programme is place to vaccinate the people of the country.

He stated that in order to overcome this challenge successfully, people must strictly follow all the rules, regulations and instructions recommended by the health authorities, similar to during the first wave of the pandemic.

He stated that the government has made arrangements to import four of the COVID-19 vaccines currently approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and to be approved in the near future.