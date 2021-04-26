Several areas isolated from tonight; Dambulla EC isolated for 2 weeks

Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva announced that a decision has been taken to isolate several Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in three districts with effect from 8.00 p.m. tonight (26) to control the spread of Covid-19.

Gampaha District:

Polhena, Heeralugedara and Kaluaggala GN divisions in Kotadeniyawa police area and Aswennawatta East GN division in Minuwangoda police area will be isolated from 8.00 p.m. tonight until further notice.

Kalutara District:

Miriswatta, Pelawatta North and Pelawatta GN divisions in Meegahatenna police area will laso be isolated in the same manner.

Trincomalee District:

Poompuhar Grama Niladhari Division in Trincomalee police area will also be isolated from 8.00 p.m. tonight.

In addition to this the premises of the Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre has been isolated for two weeks from today.