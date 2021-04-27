Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and North-central and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

Showers may take place in Western and Southern coastal areas during the morning as well.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds:

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-easterly to South-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-45) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

State of Sea:

The sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.