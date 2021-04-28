Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm expected today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-central and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers may occur in Western and Southern coastal areas during the morning.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The Meteorology Department has urged the members of the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-easterly to South-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to (40-45) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.