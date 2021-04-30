Coronavirus: Sri Lanka records 350 new recoveries

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reported 530 more coronavirus recoveries in the country today (April 30).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka so far to 95,975.

Majority of the patients were discharged from Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (55), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (52), Welikanda Base Hospital (35) and Koggala Beach Hotel (34).

Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases count touched 106,484 after 1,531 people were diagnosed with novel coronavirus on Wednesday (April 28). This is the highest single-day spike Sri Lanka saw in infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 9,842 active cases are currently under medical care at designated treatment centres and hospitals across the country.

In addition, 667 people in the island have succumbed to the virus infection, according to official figures.