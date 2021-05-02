Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur in the most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to 40-45 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea area can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers