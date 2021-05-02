Advisory issued for severe lightning

May 2, 2021   03:24 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Badulla districts, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the advisory says.

