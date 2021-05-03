Showers expected over most parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night, according to the Meteorology Department.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-western provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea area can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.