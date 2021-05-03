Met. Department issues advisory for heavy rain, severe lightning

Issuing an advisory for heavy rain and severe lightning in several provinces and districts, the Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur in most parts of the island during the evening or night.

Very heavy rainfall about 150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Southern and North-western provinces.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts, it said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.