Wildlife circuit bungalows and campsites temporarily closed
May 4, 2021 03:00 pm
The Director General of the Wildlife Conservation Department says that all wildlife circuit bungalows, guest houses and camping sites under the department will be temporarily closed to the public from tomorrow (May 05) until further notice.
The statement further said that those who have already made reservations at these facilities will be provided with the necessary information in the future to make new reservations for different dates.