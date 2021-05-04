Wildlife circuit bungalows and campsites temporarily closed

May 4, 2021   03:00 pm

The Director General of the Wildlife Conservation Department says that all wildlife circuit bungalows, guest houses and camping sites under the department will be temporarily closed to the public from tomorrow (May 05) until further notice.

The statement further said that those who have already made reservations at these facilities will be provided with the necessary information in the future to make new reservations for different dates.

 

