COVID cases count soars as 1,150 more test positive

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 1,150 fresh coronavirus infections so far within the day, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge, the country’s caseload now stands at 114,826.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 99,153 after 944 more individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 14,964 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 709 fatalities in total due to the outbreak of the pandemic.