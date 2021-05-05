COVID caseload moves up by 1,259 new infections

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 1,259 fresh coronavirus infections so far within the day, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge, the country’s caseload now stands at 116,849.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 100,075 after 922 more individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 16,054 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 720 deaths due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 709 fatalities in total due to the outbreak of the pandemic.