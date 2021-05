Isolation orders have been imposed in two more areas with effect from this morning (May 06), Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva said.

Thereby, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Nuwara-Eliya District:

• Panangammana Grama Niladhari Division (Kotmale police area)

Trincomalee District

• Subhathra Lanka Mawatha (Anandakulam GN Division in Trincomalee police area)