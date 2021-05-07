Heavy rains above 100 mm expected in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers can occur over Eastern province and in Mullaitivu and Hambantota districts during the morning.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be Westerly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa can be fairly rough at times. The other sea area can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.