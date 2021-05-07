Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 1,097 fresh coronavirus infections so far within the day, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge, the country’s caseload now stands at 120,521.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 101,763 after 878 more individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 18,013 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 745 deaths due to the outbreak of the pandemic.