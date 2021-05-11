Fairly heavy rains of 75 mm expected in parts of the island

Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces as well as Galle, Matara, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts may receive showers and thundershowers during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rains of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

A few showers may occur several places in Western and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota in the evening or night.

A few showers can be occur in these sea areas during the morning too.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.