Kuwait suspends travel from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travelers, from several South Asian countries including Sri Lanka, in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Accordingly, flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are barred from entering Kuwait until further notice, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

However, the decision by the Gulf state’s cabinet did not include cargo flights.

To enter Kuwait from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the statement said.

Kuwait last week stated that it would ban citizens who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from traveling aboard from May 22.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies