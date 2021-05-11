Sri Lanka confirms 1,225 new cases of coronavirus

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,225 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (11).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 129,755.

Presently 22,287 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 106,641.