Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm expected in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Western, Southern, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva, North-Central and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Uva and Southern provinces may receive fairly heavy falls above 75 mm.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.