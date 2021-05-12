Island-wide travel restrictions from tomorrow until Monday

Island-wide travel restrictions from tomorrow until Monday

May 12, 2021   02:22 pm

A decision has been taken to impose an island-wide travel restriction from tomorrow (May 13) until Monday (May 17).

The travel restriction will commence at 11.00 pm tomorrow and continue until 04.00 am on Monda, Commander of Sri Lanka Army and Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated.

However, the vaccination program in the Western Province will be continued as per usual, he added.

In addition, the transport of essential items and food will also be permitted during this period.

