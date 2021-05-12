Sri Lanka registers 2,573 new COVID cases within the day

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 957 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,386.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 133,484.

As many as 107,657 recoveries and 801 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 24,977 active cases are currently under medical care.