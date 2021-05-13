Three provinces to receive heavy rains above 100 mm

The showery condition over South-western and North-western part of the island is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur at Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over in Northern, North central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph in other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas can be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.