Sri Lanka registers 1,075 new COVID infections

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 1,075 fresh coronavirus infections so far within the day, says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Following the latest surge, the country’s caseload now stands at 134,602.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count climbed to 108,802 after 1,145 more individuals who were infected with the virus were discharged from medical care earlier today.

According to statistics, 24,932 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 868 deaths due to the outbreak of the pandemic.